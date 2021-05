Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 12:26 Hits: 3

An Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets hours after another Israeli air raid on a densely populated refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children, on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210515-israel-strikes-high-rise-building-housing-ap-al-jazeera-offices-in-gaza-city