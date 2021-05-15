Itamar Ben Gvir, the ultra-nationalist accused of stirring up violence in Jerusalem

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 14:49 Hits: 3

Israel's police chief has accused MP Itamar Ben Gvir of adding fuel to the fire in Jerusalem and of being partly responsible for the violent demonstrations that have reignited the fuse of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the rise of this ultranationalist whose election to the Knesset in March seems to have boosted the confidence of the Israeli far right.

