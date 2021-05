Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 13:55 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Police have arrested four more school students on suspicion of setting off firecrackers and throwing them at policemen on duty at the Sri Perak apartments, Bandar Baru Sentul, on Thursday (May 13). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/15/sentul-firecracker-incident-police-nab-another-four-suspects