Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 14:46 Hits: 3

KLUANG: Four individuals here have been slapped with a RM5,000 compound each for failing to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/15/covid-19-four-in-jb-compounded-rm5000-each-for-not-observing-sop