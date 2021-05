Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 13:29 Hits: 3

GAZA CITY: An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Friday (May 14), the latest step by the military to silence reporting from the territory amid its battle with the militant group Hamas. The strike came ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-strike-in-gaza-destroys-building-housing-ap-al-jazeera-14815994