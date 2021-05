Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 14:59 Hits: 3

The rover is to explore an area known as Utopia Planitia. The landing follows China’s launch of the main section of a permanent space station and a mission that brought back moon rocks last year.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2021/0515/China-lands-a-rover-on-Mars-NASA-tweets-congratulations?icid=rss