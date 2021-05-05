The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Filipino Activist Walden Bello: Global Vaccine Disparity Shows Irrationality of Global Capitalism

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg2 bello vaccine

The international disparity in vaccine access between rich and low-income countries highlights “the irrationality of global capitalism,” says acclaimed Filipino scholar and activist Walden Bello, who urges the Biden administration to sign on to an effort at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive intellectual property rules on vaccine technology. He also discusses the COVID crisis in the Philippines.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/5/vaccine_diplomacy_walden_bello

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version