Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 09:56 Hits: 3

KUCHING: The current conditional movement control order in Sarawak will be extended from May 18 to June 7, says the state disaster management committee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/15/cmco-in-sarawak-extended-from-may-18-june-7