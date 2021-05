Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 08:21 Hits: 2

The European Council has criticized Russia's decision to designate the United States and the Czech Republic as "unfriendly," a move by Moscow that will limit the two Western countries in their hiring of staff for embassy operations in Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-us-czech-unfriendly-diplomatic-tensions-eu/31256376.html