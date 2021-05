Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 07:47 Hits: 4

If vaccination rates remain stable and social distancing rules are kept in place, the seven-day incidence of coronavirus infections could drop below 50 cases per 100,000 residents by June.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-projected-covid-rate-germany-sees-way-out-of-pandemic/a-57533691?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf