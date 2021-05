Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 06:23 Hits: 4

Venezuelan authorities on Friday seized the headquarters of a newspaper critical of President Nicolas Maduro's government, to cover $13 million in compensation that a court had ordered it to pay a top official in a defamation case.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210515-venezuela-newspaper-office-seized-in-defamation-case-filed-by-maduro-ally