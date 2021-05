Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 05:11 Hits: 4

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia carried out its first repatriation flight from India after temporarily banning all travel from the COVID-ravaged country last month, the government said, with 80 passengers arriving in Darwin on Saturday from New Delhi. Read full story

