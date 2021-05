Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 06:51 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Malaysia will call for the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a tougher stand and work harder to protect Palestinians from Israel’s hostile acts during the OIC virtual extraordinary meeting on Sunday (May 16). Read full story

