Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

It’s Friday around here! Today we have had some more news about what’s going on with the many legal investigations into the very illegal activities of Republicans across the country. Marjorie Taylor Greene lies and says she’s not a liar; more Jan. 6 arrests; and thousands of working immigrants see a new hope for citizenship.

Here are some of the stories from the day:

And from the Daily Kos community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2030529