Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 15:29 Hits: 4

The days of German clubs dominating the Women's Champions League are gone. Sunday's final between Barcelona and Chelsea will see a new name on the trophy, but Chelsea's German duo are likely to leave their mark.

