Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:38 Hits: 8

France is due to hold a summit for selected African heads of state to spur economic growth in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts differ on the guest list and conference expectations citing reality on the ground.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-africa-summit-aims-to-counter-covid-s-economic-impact/a-57537010?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf