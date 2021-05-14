Sixty years on, Algerian desert region still struggles with effects of French nuclear tests

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 16:34 Hits: 8

In February 1960, France carried out its first nuclear test in the Algerian desert, codenamed "Blue Jerboa". Three more atmospheric tests and 13 underground tests followed, until 1966. The consequences for humans and the environment were disastrous. More than 60 years on, the after-effects are still visible and the victims of nuclear tests are struggling to be heard. FRANCE 24 reports from both sides of the Mediterranean: with former French conscripts who performed their military service in Algeria and are trying to receive compensation, and Algerians, who feel abandoned to their fate.

