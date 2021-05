Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 20:32 Hits: 8

Russia launched a crackdown on foreign media on Friday, with authorities announcing enforcement proceedings against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Moscow bureau over unpaid fines and newly designating the independent online outlet VTimes as a "foreign agent".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210514-russia-launches-crackdown-on-media-over-foreign-agent-designation