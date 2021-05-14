The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WTCKL&#039;s AstraZeneca vaccination centre ramps up to 8,100 doses per day starting Saturday (May 15)

WTCKL's AstraZeneca vaccination centre ramps up to 8,100 doses per day starting Saturday (May 15) KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The capacity at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (WTCKL) Vaccination Centre (PPV) for the AstraZeneca vaccine has been increased to 8,100 doses a day starting Saturday (May 15), making it the centre with the capability of carrying out the largest scale vaccination exercise in the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/15/wtckl039s-astrazeneca-vaccination-centre-ramps-up-to-8100-doses-per-day-starting-saturday-may-15

