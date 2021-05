Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:04 Hits: 8

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow's metro service has fired more than 40 people, many of whom believe they were sacked for their anti-Kremlin views or for registering support for jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a trade union head said on Friday. Read full story

