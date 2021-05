Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:48 Hits: 8

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has formally asked parliament to sack Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, Inferfax Ukraine reported on Friday, citing the press service of the parliament speaker. Read full story

