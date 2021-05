Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 18:09 Hits: 8

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Friday it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic "unfriendly" states, and that U.S. diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/15/russia-deems-us-czech-republic-039unfriendly039-limits-embassy-hires