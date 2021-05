Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:13 Hits: 4

Ontario will extend its stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks to June 2, as COVID-19 cases finally begin to trend downwards in one of Canada's hardest hit provinces, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ontario-extends-stay-at-home-order-to-jun-2-as-covid-19-cases-14804598