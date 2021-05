Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 23:20 Hits: 4

Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Thursday it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients, until new supplies arrive on May 22.

