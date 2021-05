Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 05:14 Hits: 4

NEW YORK: Pablo Picasso's "Woman Sitting Near a Window (Marie-Therese)" sold on Thursday (May 14) for US$103.4 million at Christie's in New York, the auction house said. The painting, completed in 1932, was sold after 19 minutes of bidding for $90 million, which rose to US$103.4 million when fees ...

