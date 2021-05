Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 15:47 Hits: 9

Days after a bomb attack on a high school in Kabul that killed dozens and injured many more, students, families, and teachers refuse to let the incident stop them from getting an education. “Keep sending your girls to school,” said principal Aqilat Tavakuli.

