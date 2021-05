Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 15:49 Hits: 9

Robert Seaman loved to doodle as a child. Eight decades later, the global pandemic provided just the boon he needed. This week, he celebrates a year’s worth of intricate daily doodles that have brightened the day for many.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0514/Never-too-late-to-doodle-How-one-man-s-pen-lifts-spirits?icid=rss