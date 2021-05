Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 13:30 Hits: 4

By defining today's geopolitics as a clash between democracy and autocracy, the Biden administration risks both empowering America's adversaries and undercutting its allies. And an us-versus-them approach will make it impossible to confront shared global challenges.

