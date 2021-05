Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 15:05 Hits: 4

Although much of the current COVID-19 vaccine debate is focused on the question of waivers for intellectual-property rights, the transfer of knowledge and technology is only the first part. Equally important are global manufacturing capacity and pricing, either of which could still pose a problem.

