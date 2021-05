Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 16:05 Hits: 10

International credit-rating agencies perennially assign overinflated risks to Africa, irrespective of its improving macroeconomic fundamentals or the global economic environment. These “perception premiums” are one of the region's biggest development challenges.

