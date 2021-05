Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:13 Hits: 6

In this important episode, we interview worker-organizers with the Federation of General Workers Myanmar about the brutal military coup that has been unfolding in their country since February 1 of this year, and we talk about working people's brave and dangerous efforts to stand up and fight back. Please help us spread the word, and stand in solidarity with the working people of Myanmar.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/myanmar-military-junta-dictatorship