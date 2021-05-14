Watch Rep. Rashida Tlaib Blast U.S. Aid for Israel Attack on Gaza in Dramatic House Floor Speech

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 12:13 Hits: 5

As the death toll in Gaza reaches at least 119 amid Israel’s escalation of its aerial assault, Congressmember Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first Palestinian American woman elected to Congress, delivered a powerful speech on the House floor Thursday to denounce the violence and attempted erasure of the Palestinian people. “I am the only Palestinian American member of Congress now,” Tlaib said. “I am a reminder to colleagues that Palestinians do indeed exist.”

