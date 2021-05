Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 09:57 Hits: 3

RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann had hoped to end his tenure with a triumph ahead of his summer move to Bayern Munich. Instead, his team was dismantled by a hungrier, more ruthless Dortmund.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/borussia-dortmund-teach-rb-leipzig-s-nagelsmann-a-lesson-in-german-cup-triumph/a-57514286?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf