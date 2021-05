Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 09:48 Hits: 3

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's seven-day rate of COVID-19 cases fell below a key threshold for the first time in nearly two months on Friday, paving the way for virus restrictions to be lifted if infections continue to fall. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/14/germany039s-covid-19-case-rate-falls-below-key-threshold