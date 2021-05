Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 06:09 Hits: 4

Formal charges filed against Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava are "an outrage," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on May 13.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-charges-kalesnikava-opposition-outrage-us-state-department/31254503.html