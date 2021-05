Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 05:55 Hits: 6

The pandemic has led to the biggest crisis in aviation history. Airlines have lost insane amounts of revenues, but government support has not been divided equally. Many airlines are angry but so are environmentalists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/state-aid-debate-central-to-aviation-s-uncertain-post-pandemic-future/a-57518877?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf