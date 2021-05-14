Thousands of Brazilians protest against racism, police brutality after deadly Rio raid

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 06:26 Hits: 8

Thousands of Brazilians on Thursday thronged the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo to protest against racism and police brutality after 28 people were killed in an anti-drug raid in a Rio favela last week. The police operation was the deadliest ever carried out by the country’s security forces. According to witnesses, many of the victims were unarmed. FRANCE 24 reports from the Rio demonstration.

