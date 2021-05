Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 06:44 Hits: 8

KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has instructed all mosques statewide to recite qunut nazilah (a supplication for Allah’s protection from harm) during the five daily obligatory prayers for seven consecutive days, starting from Friday prayers today (May 14). Read full story

