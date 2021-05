Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:33 Hits: 3

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has been flown to Germany for further treatment after a bomb blast last week. Authorities say the explosion was an assassination attempt, blaming it on Muslim extremists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ex-maldives-president-flies-to-germany-after-bomb-attack/a-57518342?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf