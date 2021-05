Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 11:04 Hits: 3

With Istanbul in lockdown, UEFA have announced that the Champions League final has been moved. Manchester City and Chelsea will vie for the title in Porto, Portugal after talks to move it to England broke down.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uefa-champions-league-final-moved-from-istanbul-to-porto/a-57494658?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf