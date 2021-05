Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 12:48 Hits: 3

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, tells DW that India is at a very fragile and difficult stage in the pandemic. The WHO is concerned as the number of cases is rising significantly.

