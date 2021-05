Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:33 Hits: 5

Authorities have warned of further anti-Israel and antisemitic protests after another day of demonstrations in major German cities. Synagogues have been attacked in reaction to escalating violence in Israel.

