Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 17:06 Hits: 7

The former British premier has faced questions over his links to the now collapsed Greensill Capital firm amid accusations he used his personal contacts to gain access to senior government officials.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greensill-david-cameron-defends-lobbying-for-bankrupt-firm/a-57520622?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf