Israel masses troops along Gaza border amid rocket fire

Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021

Israeli troops massed at the Gaza border on Thursday as military officials said all options are on the table, including a ground invasion. The call up of reservists came as Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel while Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza. The hostilities, which have claimed at least 83 Palestinian and seven Israeli lives, escalated despite truce efforts mediated by Egypt.

