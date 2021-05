Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:25 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that World Trade Organization negotiations over intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines is a chance for the deeply divided trade body to make itself relevant to the world's needs. Read full story

