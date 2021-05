Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 19:31 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia's prosecutor general on Thursday opened a criminal case into "an infringement of territorial integrity" by Azerbaijan, Russia's news agency RIA said, after Armenia's defence ministry accused Azerbaijan of moving forces into its territory. Read full story

