Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 11:09 Hits: 3

A South African report into excess deaths over the past year suggests more than 133,000 people in the country have died from COVID-19, far more than the official tally of nearly 55,000.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-south-africa-death-toll-much-higher-than-official-14802522