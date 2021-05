Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:13 Hits: 7

The United States stands with Honduras and condemns the "cynical use" of COVID-19 vaccines for political purposes, the State Department said, after Taiwan blasted China for seeking to use vaccines to make diplomatic inroads with one of Taipei's allies.

