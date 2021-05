Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 17:24 Hits: 5

In “The Disciple,” a devotee of Hindustani classical music comes to terms with his abilities in a way that makes his journey relatable to everyone.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2021/0513/Only-so-so-at-your-chosen-path-The-Disciple-offers-a-relatable-journey?icid=rss