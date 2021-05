Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 11:25 Hits: 4

While momentum builds behind a proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines, removing intellectual property protection would not accelerate the global immunization effort. The sooner the world recognizes that production capacity is not the problem, the better.

